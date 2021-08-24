See All Rheumatologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Augusto Posadas, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Augusto Posadas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Benson Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1200 N El Dorado Pl Ste I-910, Tucson, AZ 85715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 202-3398
  2. 2
    Arizona Community Physicians PC
    2191 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 547-3940
  3. 3
    5515 E 5TH ST, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 298-1138
  4. 4
    Foothills Surgery P.c.
    4530 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 202-3398

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Benson Hospital
  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Ron Swanson — Aug 24, 2021
    About Dr. Augusto Posadas, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    • 1124036371
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Augusto Posadas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posadas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Posadas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Posadas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Posadas has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posadas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Posadas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posadas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Posadas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Posadas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

