Overview

Dr. Augusto Parra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vernon, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad El Bosque, Escuela Medicina Colombiana and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Parra works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Vernon, CT with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.