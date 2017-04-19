See All Gastroenterologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Augusto Lopez-Torres, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
Dr. Augusto Lopez-Torres, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.

Dr. Lopez-Torres works at Outpatient Center Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL and Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Outpatient Ctr of Boynton Bch Ltdthe
    2351 S Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 404-7667
  2. 2
    Boynton Beach Office
    10151 Entrprs Cntr Blvd Ste 103, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 733-0379
  3. 3
    Borland-Groover Clinic
    4675 Linton Blvd Ste 203, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 245-4550
  4. 4
    Palm Springs Internal Medicine
    5053 S Congress Ave Ste 202, Lake Worth, FL 33461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 439-4480
  5. 5
    Medical Specialists Gastroenterology
    5401 S Congress Ave Ste 211, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 964-8221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • American Pioneer
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 19, 2017
    I am so heart broken that you is retired ing on April 21st on Friday I wish you well Dr LOPEZ you have been a truly Excellent Gastroenterologist to me as your patient. I will stop by give a gift in a card in did receive the letter in the mail the when saw it was heart broken. In I did recommending some of family members to you but they did not go or the insurance company they had your office did not except that kind insurance company they had and friend I recommend to you to.
    Rosella m jenkins in DELRAY BEACH — Apr 19, 2017
    About Dr. Augusto Lopez-Torres, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578579223
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Hospital Srvs
    Residency
    Internship
    • Elmhurst Gray
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • San Marcos University
    Undergraduate School

