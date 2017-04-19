Dr. Augusto Lopez-Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez-Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Augusto Lopez-Torres, MD
Dr. Augusto Lopez-Torres, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Locations
Outpatient Ctr of Boynton Bch Ltdthe2351 S Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 404-7667
Boynton Beach Office10151 Entrprs Cntr Blvd Ste 103, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 733-0379
Borland-Groover Clinic4675 Linton Blvd Ste 203, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 245-4550
Palm Springs Internal Medicine5053 S Congress Ave Ste 202, Lake Worth, FL 33461 Directions (561) 439-4480
Medical Specialists Gastroenterology5401 S Congress Ave Ste 211, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 964-8221
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
I am so heart broken that you is retired ing on April 21st on Friday I wish you well Dr LOPEZ you have been a truly Excellent Gastroenterologist to me as your patient. I will stop by give a gift in a card in did receive the letter in the mail the when saw it was heart broken. In I did recommending some of family members to you but they did not go or the insurance company they had your office did not except that kind insurance company they had and friend I recommend to you to.
About Dr. Augusto Lopez-Torres, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital Srvs
- Elmhurst Gray
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado
- San Marcos University
Dr. Lopez-Torres works at
