Dr. Salami has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Augustine Salami, MD
Overview
Dr. Augustine Salami, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Salami works at
Locations
-
1
Lee Memorial Health System2776 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 343-6202
- 2 2147 PO Box, Fort Myers, FL 33902 Directions (239) 343-6202
-
3
Healthpark Medical Center9981 S Healthpark Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-5291
-
4
Lpg Gastroenterology - Healthpark Commons16410 Healthpark Commons Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6202
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Words cannot describe the efficiency, the professionalism and the care that Dr. Salami gave to me as his patient. He listened to me, he answered every question I had, rather or not it was a lame question, and he explained, step by step, of the procedure I was going to have. He was so considerate that he even called me at my home to see if I had any more questions. What doctor does that? I'll tell you what kind of doctor, a GREAT one. His team was excellent, each one of them treated me with respect and helped me through the entire process. I thank Dr. Salami and his team. If ever there was a doctor I would recommend, it would most definitely be him.
About Dr. Augustine Salami, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1841421534
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Salami works at
