Overview

Dr. Augustine Okpala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and East Orange General Hospital.



Dr. Okpala works at Atlantic Health System in Newton, NJ with other offices in East Orange, NJ and Hackettstown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.