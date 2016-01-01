Dr. Augustine Manadan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manadan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Augustine Manadan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Augustine Manadan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush Med Ctr
Dr. Manadan works at
Locations
Rush Rheumatology - Orthopedic Building1611 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Augustine Manadan, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Malayalam
- 1508881871
Education & Certifications
- Rush Med Ctr
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manadan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manadan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manadan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manadan works at
Dr. Manadan has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manadan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manadan speaks Malayalam.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Manadan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manadan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manadan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manadan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.