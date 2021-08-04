Dr. Augustine Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Augustine Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Augustine Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Parkland Health And Hospital System
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Augustine4201 Brown Trl Ste 101, Colleyville, TX 76034 Directions (817) 398-4214Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
- Medical City North Hills
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lee is the best doctor I’ve ever had. He’s honest. Tells it like it is. If he says it’s going to be a very painful surgery, he’s not lying. But he does everything he can to try to make you comfortable. I had diverticulitis in my colon. He had to take out approximately 16” to get to good blood flow so it would heal well. Before the surgery I had been hospitalized twice because of it. After he did my colon resection in 2012 I’ve never had another problem. A few years after my surgery my brother was diagnosed with rectal cancer. I referred him to Dr. Lee for the surgery. He also loved Dr. Lee and to this day is still doing well. I moved out of Texas to Oklahoma in Aug. of 2019, but if I ever need this type of surgery again you can bet I’ll be driving back down to Texas for Dr. Lee to do the surgery. Thank you Dr. Lee for removing my diverticulitis and giving me my quality of life back.
About Dr. Augustine Lee, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1942249438
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- SUNY State University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Colectomy, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
