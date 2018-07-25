Dr. Augustine Kellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Augustine Kellis, MD
Overview
Dr. Augustine Kellis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chardon, OH. They completed their fellowship with Aventura Hospital and Medical Center
Dr. Kellis works at
Locations
-
1
Kellis Eye & Laser Center150 7th Ave Ste 100, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-2020Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kellis?
Dr. Kellis performed my cataract surgery in May. I found him to be compassionate and professional. My eyesight was so bad before the surgery that I could barely see without my glasses. Now it is 20/20 without glasses. Dr. Kellis was always on time for my appointments and never rushed through them. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Augustine Kellis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Greek
- 1437193828
Education & Certifications
- Aventura Hospital and Medical Center
- Mt Sinai MC
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kellis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kellis works at
Dr. Kellis has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Blepharoplasty and Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kellis speaks Greek.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.