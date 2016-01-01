See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hawthorne, CA
Dr. Augustine Iluore, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Augustine Iluore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They completed their residency with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center

Dr. Iluore works at Optum - Family Medicine in Hawthorne, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    11633 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Common Cold
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Common Cold

Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Augustine Iluore, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1336205442
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Augustine Iluore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iluore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iluore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iluore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iluore works at Optum - Family Medicine in Hawthorne, CA. View the full address on Dr. Iluore’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Iluore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iluore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iluore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iluore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

