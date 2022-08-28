Dr. Augustine Conduah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conduah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Augustine Conduah, MD
Dr. Augustine Conduah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lithonia, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.
Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center at Stonecrest8225 Mall Pkwy, Lithonia, GA 30038 Directions (404) 251-0835Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
Friendly and professional staff. Treatment provided by Dr. during visit that resulted in pain relief right away and a clear treatment plan post appt. plus follow up appt goal was provided.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659573988
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Sports Medical Foundation
- UCLA Medical Center
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- Orthopedic Surgery
