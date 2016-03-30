See All Podiatrists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Augustine Bollo, DPM

Podiatry
4 (11)
Overview

Dr. Augustine Bollo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Dr. Bollo works at George Schwenck Dpm PA in Pembroke Pines, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    George Schwenck Dpm PA
    17751 Sw 2nd St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 450-0099

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Arthroscopy
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Hammer Toe
Ankle Arthroscopy
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 30, 2016
    Dr bollo took care of my nine year old daughters club foot spent a lot of time with me and my wife and has great bedside manner i.
    Lloyd Soppe in Plantation florida — Mar 30, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Augustine Bollo, DPM
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Augustine Bollo, DPM.

    About Dr. Augustine Bollo, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134191588
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bollo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bollo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bollo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bollo works at George Schwenck Dpm PA in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bollo’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bollo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bollo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bollo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bollo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

