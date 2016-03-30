Dr. Bollo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Augustine Bollo, DPM
Overview
Dr. Augustine Bollo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Dr. Bollo works at
Locations
-
1
George Schwenck Dpm PA17751 Sw 2nd St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 450-0099
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bollo?
Dr bollo took care of my nine year old daughters club foot spent a lot of time with me and my wife and has great bedside manner i.
About Dr. Augustine Bollo, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1134191588
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bollo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bollo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bollo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bollo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bollo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bollo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.