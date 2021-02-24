Overview

Dr. Augustin Delago, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They completed their fellowship with Albany Memorial Hospital



Dr. Delago works at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.