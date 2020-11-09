Overview

Dr. August Reader, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.



Dr. Reader works at Pacific Eye Associates in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Migraine and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.