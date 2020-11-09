See All Ophthalmologists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. August Reader, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. August Reader, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.

Dr. Reader works at Pacific Eye Associates in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Migraine and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Eye Associates
    2100 Webster St Ste 214, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 923-3007

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus

Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 09, 2020
    I haven't a patient at Pacific Eye associates for over 25 years. I have been seeing Dr. Reader for almost 20 years. I wouldn't go anywhere else.
    — Nov 09, 2020
    About Dr. August Reader, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1053312157
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Neurological Institute of New York Columbia University Medical Center
    Internship
    • National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas at Arlington with Honors
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. August Reader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reader has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reader works at Pacific Eye Associates in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Reader’s profile.

    Dr. Reader has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Migraine and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Reader speaks Cantonese, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Reader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reader.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

