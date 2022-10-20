Dr. August Natalie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Natalie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. August Natalie, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. August Natalie, MD is a Dermatologist in Mooresville, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University / School of Medicine|Indiana University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Forefront Dermatology - Mooresville, IN100 Town Center Dr S Ste C, Mooresville, IN 46158 Directions (317) 932-3393
Forefront Dermatology - Bloomington415 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 333-7433
Forefront Dermatology - Greenwood8325 S Emerson Ave Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 932-3391
- UPMC Presbyterian
Dr. Natalie is never in a hurry when he meets with me. I am a survivor of melanoma, so I appreciate his thorough, careful approach. He offers me options and respects my decisions. He is kind and personable as well.
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital Of Cook County|John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital Of Cook County|University Of Pittsbugh Medical Center|University Of Pittsbugh Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED|IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University / School of Medicine|Indiana University / School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
