Dr. Audry Castellanos-Vidaurre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Audry Castellanos-Vidaurre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Centro America and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 311, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 435-3220
Memorial Hospital West703 N Flamingo Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 436-5000TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Came for an ongoing issue. I was greeted by the receptionist who was cheery, welcoming and courteous. Perfect for front office! The nurse was also very accommodating and had a friendly, upbeat demeanor. What can I say about Dr Castellanos-she’s great. I love having a female gyno. Terrific office and staff. Couldn’t be better!
About Dr. Audry Castellanos-Vidaurre, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174628234
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Centro America
- Florida International University
