Dr. Audrius Ruksenas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Ruksenas works at Judith E Mitchell Ltd in Mason, OH with other offices in Fairfield, OH and Edgewood, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.