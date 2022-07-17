Dr. Audrius Bredikis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bredikis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audrius Bredikis, MD
Overview
Dr. Audrius Bredikis, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Kaunas Med U and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Locations
Active Chiropractic LLC1251 HICKORY ST, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-3420
- 2 1223 Gateway Dr Ste 2E, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-3420
- 3 3300 S Fiske Blvd, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 434-3420
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bredikis did several PVC Ablations and AFib. You could not ask for a better more knowledgeable or caring surgeon.
About Dr. Audrius Bredikis, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1013091784
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Kaunas Med U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bredikis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bredikis accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bredikis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bredikis has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Cardioversion, Elective and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bredikis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bredikis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bredikis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bredikis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bredikis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.