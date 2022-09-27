Dr. Black has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Audria Black, MD
Overview
Dr. Audria Black, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS.
Locations
Black Holdings Groupllc8000 Centerview Pkwy Ste 104, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 755-6280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Black is wonderful!! I’ve been seeing her for a few years now, and she truly has helped me immensely. We have been able to sort out my medications and figure out what works for me and what doesn’t. She always makes sure my dose is right for me, and makes sure I have enough of my meds/ refills before my next visit with her. I feel super comfortable in her care, cannot thank her enough!
About Dr. Audria Black, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1639295272
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
