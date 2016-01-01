Dr. Audrey Weissman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audrey Weissman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Audrey Weissman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Rego Park Medical Associates5910 Junction Blvd, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 592-3200Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
About Dr. Audrey Weissman, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780670919
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Weissman works at
