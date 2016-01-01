See All Radiation Oncologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Audrey Tran, MD

Radiation Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Audrey Tran, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their residency with University Of Washington Cancer Center, Department Of Radiation Oncology

Dr. Tran works at Franciscan Gynecologic Oncology Associates at St. Anthony in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tacoma Radiation Center Inc.
    314 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 11, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 627-6172

Experience & Treatment Frequency

SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

About Dr. Audrey Tran, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1952419491
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Washington Cancer Center, Department Of Radiation Oncology
Residency
Internship
  • Virginia Mason Medical Center
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Radiation Oncology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Audrey Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tran works at Franciscan Gynecologic Oncology Associates at St. Anthony in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Tran’s profile.

Dr. Tran has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

