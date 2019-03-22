Overview

Dr. Audrey Talleyrostov, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Talleyrostov works at Northwest Eye Surgeons in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.