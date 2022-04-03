See All Ophthalmologists in Mission Viejo, CA
Ophthalmology
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Audrey Tai, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. 

Dr. Tai works at Champaign Dental Group in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Athena Eye Care
    26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 340, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 (949) 889-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jon — Apr 03, 2022
    About Dr. Audrey Tai, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1942555818
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Audrey Tai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tai works at Champaign Dental Group in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tai’s profile.

    Dr. Tai has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tai speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

