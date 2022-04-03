Dr. Audrey Tai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audrey Tai, DO
Dr. Audrey Tai, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA.
Athena Eye Care26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 340, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 889-2020
- UCI Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I saw a few surgeons for eye surgeries to get rid of reading glasses, and I am glad I went with Dr. Tai. I no long need glasses for reading or driving. Very happy with my choice!
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1942555818
- Ophthalmology
