Dr. Audrey Sim, MD
Dr. Audrey Sim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Audrey Sim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Dr. Sim works at
Locations
-
1
Audrey M. Sim, MD, PLLC25915 Harper Ave Ste B, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 872-2580Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr Sim has been my doctor for 20 years. I trust her so completely my whole family sees her. She’s professional thorough and compassionate.
About Dr. Audrey Sim, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1881604577
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Albion College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sim works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.