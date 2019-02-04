Overview

Dr. Audrey Sernyak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and TidalHealth Nanticoke.



Dr. Sernyak works at Christiana Care Cardiology Cons in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.