Dr. Audrey Schwabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audrey Schwabe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Audrey Schwabe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Mi Med Sch and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Schwabe works at
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side215 E 85TH ST, New York, NY 10028 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwabe?
Dr. Olivera-Schwabe was kind, good-humored and thorough. Recommend highly.
About Dr. Audrey Schwabe, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1588684112
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Mi Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwabe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwabe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwabe works at
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwabe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwabe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.