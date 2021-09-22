Dr. Romero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Audrey Romero, MD
Overview
Dr. Audrey Romero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Texas Tech University Health Science Center
Locations
1
Regional Womens Hlth Group Rubino Ob-gyn101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 101, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-1100
2
Associates in Womens Health of Central New Jersey PA67 Walnut Ave Ste 101, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (973) 736-1100
3
Rubino Ob-gyn Group PA33 Overlook Rd Ste 108, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-4558
- 4 731 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 339-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Romero examined me, patiently explained diagnosis in easy to understand terms and gave detailed explanations all of my treatment options. She saw me at exact time of appointment. Office staff was always polite and helpful.
About Dr. Audrey Romero, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1942235692
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
