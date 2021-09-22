Overview

Dr. Audrey Romero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Texas Tech University Health Science Center



Dr. Romero works at Rubino Obstetrics/Gynecology Gr in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Clark, NJ, Summit, NJ and Bayonne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.