Dr. Audrey Reid, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.



Dr. Reid works at Huntington Plaza Pediatric Grp in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.