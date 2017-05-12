Overview

Dr. Audrey Puentes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Puentes works at USMD Denton North Clinic in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.