Dr. Audrey Miklius, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (281)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Audrey Miklius, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Miklius works at Endocrine Associates Of Dallas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Cancer and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Endocrine Associates of Dallas P.A.
    10260 N Central Expy Ste 100N, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 363-5535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Thyroid Cancer
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Cancer
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Proteinuria
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Female Infertility
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hyperkalemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Pituitary Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Subacute Thyroiditis
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Disease
Turner Syndrome
Weight-Related Conditions
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 17, 2022
    My husband and I have been patients of Dr Miklius for at least 15 years. She is VERY kind and an EXCELLENT physician. She cares about the whole person and also is sensitive to the cost of high priced medications and goes out of her way to check the price of drugs before she prescribes something that she may think is super expensive. She hires the BEST staff who stay with her for years. Some of the stand outs are Melody, Ashley and Pennie. Can't remember other names but they are ALL wonderful.
    Jo Ann and Frank Cheatham — Sep 17, 2022
    About Dr. Audrey Miklius, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689628257
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mass Gen Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Audrey Miklius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miklius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miklius has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miklius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miklius works at Endocrine Associates Of Dallas in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Miklius’s profile.

    Dr. Miklius has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Cancer and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miklius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    281 patients have reviewed Dr. Miklius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miklius.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miklius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miklius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

