Dr. Audrey Miklius, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Audrey Miklius, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Miklius works at
Locations
Endocrine Associates of Dallas P.A.10260 N Central Expy Ste 100N, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-5535
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have been patients of Dr Miklius for at least 15 years. She is VERY kind and an EXCELLENT physician. She cares about the whole person and also is sensitive to the cost of high priced medications and goes out of her way to check the price of drugs before she prescribes something that she may think is super expensive. She hires the BEST staff who stay with her for years. Some of the stand outs are Melody, Ashley and Pennie. Can't remember other names but they are ALL wonderful.
About Dr. Audrey Miklius, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1689628257
Education & Certifications
- Mass Gen Hospital
- UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miklius has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miklius accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miklius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miklius has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Cancer and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miklius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
281 patients have reviewed Dr. Miklius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miklius.
