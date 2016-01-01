Overview

Dr. Audrey Lundberg, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Lundberg works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

