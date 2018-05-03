Dr. Audrey Lacour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audrey Lacour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Audrey Lacour, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Lacour works at
Locations
Le Cure Family Practice PA10555 Pearland Pkwy Ste W, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (713) 991-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I'm writing just on the Customer Service of Ms. Kay who took my call this afternoon (Wednesday, May 2, 2018 around 3:30ish). She was so kind and respectful, she took down all of my information. Her attitude was very professional, she smiles when she speaks and her personality is very caring. I enjoyed speaking with her. You know what they say, a wonderful staff means a wonderful doctor. I look forward to updating my review.
About Dr. Audrey Lacour, MD
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hermann Family Medicine Residency
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Prairie View A&M University
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lacour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacour accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lacour works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.