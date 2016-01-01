See All Psychiatrists in Tamarac, FL
Dr. Audrey La Noce, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Audrey La Noce, DO

Psychiatry
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Audrey La Noce, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, Old Westbury, NY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. La Noce works at HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital in Tamarac, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospital and Medical Center
    7201 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 724-6540
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Comprehensive MedPsych Systems
    7880 N University Dr Ste 303, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 340-3000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Schizophrenia
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Schizophrenia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Audrey La Noce, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346676004
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pgcme/University Hospital and Medical Center, Tamarac, Fl
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, Old Westbury, NY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. La Noce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. La Noce works at HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital in Tamarac, FL. View the full address on Dr. La Noce’s profile.

    Dr. La Noce has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. La Noce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. La Noce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. La Noce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Audrey La Noce, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.