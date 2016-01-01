Overview

Dr. Audrey Jain, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Jain works at Doctor On Demand Management, Inc. in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in San Francisco, CA and Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

