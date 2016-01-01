Dr. Audrey Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audrey Henry, MD
Dr. Audrey Henry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Thomas Jefferson University - Psychiatry1020 Sansom St Ste 1652, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- 38 years of experience
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.