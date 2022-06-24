Dr. Audrey Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audrey Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Audrey Green, MD is a Dermatologist in North Charleston, SC.
Trident Dermatology9295 Medical Plaza Dr Ste A, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 560-5772Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Green is a very detailed consummate professional with an affable personality that exudes a genuine interest in my dermatological care. For that reason, I am very comfortable with placing that care in Dr. Green’s capable hands.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1962834259
- Dermatology
Dr. Green has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Folliculitis, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.