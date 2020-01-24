See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Audrey Farahmand, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Audrey Farahmand, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Farahmand works at Farahmand Plastic Surgery in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farahmand Plastic Surgery
    12411 BRANTLEY COMMONS CT, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 332-2388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 24, 2020
    I went yesterday for a scheduled consultation with Dr. Farahamand and if I could give more than 5* , I would. From the moment my husband and I arrived we were greeted very warmly and seated with an offer of a beverage. Scant minutes later ,after filling in the necessary forms,we were escorted to a treatment room. Almost immediately Dr. Farahamand and a patient coordinator entered. All of our questions were addressed and the procedures thoroughly explained. She is kind, professional and so very nice. We were both comfortable and treated extremely well. She talked with us for more than an hour with the attendant present. Wonderful building..sparkling clean and great staff. I simply can’t say enough positives! Barbara A.
    Barb Arseneau — Jan 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Audrey Farahmand, MD
    About Dr. Audrey Farahmand, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265492565
    Education & Certifications

    • Cabrini; Mt Sinai
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Audrey Farahmand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farahmand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farahmand has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farahmand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farahmand works at Farahmand Plastic Surgery in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Farahmand’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Farahmand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farahmand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farahmand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farahmand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

