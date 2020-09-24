See All Dermatologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Audrey Echt, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Audrey Echt, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Echt works at Audrey Echt Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Audrey Echt Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    10931 Raven Ridge Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 870-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Age Spots
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Age Spots

Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 24, 2020
    Excellent! Dr. Echt is professional, kind, and smart. Stephanie, the nurse who assists her, is delightful. As busy as they are, they always take the time to be kind and provide excellent service. Because of Covid19, I asked to wait in my car and be called on my cell phone when Dr. Echt was ready. This worked perfectly.
    Jane — Sep 24, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Audrey Echt, MD
    About Dr. Audrey Echt, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134123847
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Joseph Mercy U MI|State Univ Of Ny
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Audrey Echt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Echt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Echt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Echt works at Audrey Echt Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Echt’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Echt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Echt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Echt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Echt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

