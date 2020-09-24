Dr. Audrey Echt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audrey Echt, MD
Overview
Dr. Audrey Echt, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Locations
Audrey Echt Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology10931 Raven Ridge Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 870-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Dr. Echt is professional, kind, and smart. Stephanie, the nurse who assists her, is delightful. As busy as they are, they always take the time to be kind and provide excellent service. Because of Covid19, I asked to wait in my car and be called on my cell phone when Dr. Echt was ready. This worked perfectly.
About Dr. Audrey Echt, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy U MI|State Univ Of Ny
- Indiana University
- Indiana U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Echt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Echt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Echt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Echt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Echt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Echt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Echt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.