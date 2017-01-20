Dr. Dickan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Audrey Dickan, MD
Overview
Dr. Audrey Dickan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Kaiser4405 Vandever Ave, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 516-6170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dickan was friendly and fast. She made my daughter feel comfortable and smile. This was our most cooperative (on the part of my daughter, she is 5) visit to the Dr yet and I believe Dr Dickan's pleasant and professional demeanor was the reason. Would recommend her to anyone!
About Dr. Audrey Dickan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.