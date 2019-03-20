Dr. Bruell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Audrey Bruell, MD
Overview
Dr. Audrey Bruell, MD is a Dermatologist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Locations
Audrey Bruell M.d. PC37605 Pembroke Ave, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 591-7931
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bruell has been my dermatologist for several years. She has been wonderful to me in regards to my dermatology issues!
About Dr. Audrey Bruell, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1316050388
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruell accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruell has seen patients for Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bruell speaks Chinese and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.