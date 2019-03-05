Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Audrey Brooks, MD
Overview
Dr. Audrey Brooks, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smithville, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.
Dr. Brooks works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Luke's North Hospital-Smithville601 S 169 Hwy, Smithville, MO 64089 Directions (816) 532-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brooks?
She is amazing
About Dr. Audrey Brooks, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1225292170
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks works at
Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brooks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.