Dr. Audrey Beirne, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (5)
Overview

Dr. Audrey Beirne, MD is a Dermatologist in Plantation, FL. 

Dr. Beirne works at Skin and Cancer Associates in Plantation, FL with other offices in Morristown, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin and Cancer Associates
    261 N University Dr Ste 720, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 473-6750
  2. 2
    Sabiha Khan MD PA
    201 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 693-9648
  3. 3
    Affiliated Dermatologists
    182 South St Ste 1, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 267-0300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Melanoma Screening
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Melanoma Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Audrey Beirne, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1679967798
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beirne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beirne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Beirne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beirne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beirne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beirne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

