See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Carmel, IN
Dr. Audrey Baute, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Audrey Baute, DO

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Audrey Baute, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. 

Dr. Baute works at Community Health Network in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Stephanie Williams, LCSW
Stephanie Williams, LCSW
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Ann Arno, DO
Dr. Ann Arno, DO
6 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Jason Cadwallader, MD
Dr. Jason Cadwallader, MD
8 (11)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Care Meridian St Carmel
    11911 N Meridian St Ste 100, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-6800
  2. 2
    Champaign Dental Group
    6626 E 75th St Ste 500, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 2
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Diabetes Type 2
Leg and Foot Ulcers

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Baute?

    Sep 25, 2021
    She listens, is thorough, responds electronically and effectively communicates her diagnosis and practice methods. She is outstanding and current!
    — Sep 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Audrey Baute, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Audrey Baute, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Baute to family and friends

    Dr. Baute's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Baute

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Audrey Baute, DO.

    About Dr. Audrey Baute, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689194649
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Baute has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baute has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baute has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baute.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baute, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baute appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Audrey Baute, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.