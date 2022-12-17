Overview

Dr. Audrey Ahuero, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School at Houston - M.D..



Dr. Ahuero works at Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeons of Texas in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Spasm and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.