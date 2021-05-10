Overview

Dr. Audra Malerba, DO is a Dermatologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Malerba works at Laserderm Dermatology in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.