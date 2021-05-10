Dr. Audra Malerba, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malerba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audra Malerba, DO
Overview
Dr. Audra Malerba, DO is a Dermatologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Malerba works at
Locations
-
1
Laserderm Dermatology327 E MAIN ST, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 979-0909Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malerba?
Extremely kind and smart! Knows her stuff and guides you every step of the way. Not to often you find a doctor that truly cares about her patients best interest ! Highly recommend
About Dr. Audra Malerba, DO
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578682985
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malerba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malerba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malerba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malerba works at
Dr. Malerba has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malerba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malerba speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Malerba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malerba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malerba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malerba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.