Dr. Audley Osbourne Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osbourne Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audley Osbourne Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Audley Osbourne Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Osbourne Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Optum11600 Indian Hills Rd Ste 200A, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 838-4524
-
2
Healthcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group18546 Roscoe Blvd Ste 300, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 886-4028
-
3
Urologic Specialists5065 S State Road 7 Ste 203, Lake Worth, FL 33449 Directions (561) 432-0067
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Preferred Health Professionals
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osbourne Jr?
I highly recommend seeing Dr Audley Osbourne as your urology specialist. He works with a team of caring, competent and dedicated medical professionals, equipped with state of the art technology helping them provide quality care. The free parking and friendly staff are a major bonus. I was privileged to see Doctor Osbourne, my Urology specialist through Optum. Dr Osbourne is well educated and down to earth and brilliant. He is above and beyond committed in helping his patients not only recover and heal but also change their habits for better, with goals for longevity.
About Dr. Audley Osbourne Jr, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992900062
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth's Medical Center
- Massachusettes Genl Hosp & Chldns Hosp Boston
- HARVARD MED SCH
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osbourne Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osbourne Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osbourne Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osbourne Jr works at
Dr. Osbourne Jr speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Osbourne Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osbourne Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osbourne Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osbourne Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.