Dr. Audie Rolnick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with Suny Downstate Medical Center
Orthopedic Center of South Florida - Plantation600 S Pine Island Rd Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 473-6344Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
After experiencing pain in my hip/groin for months, I finally decided to get it checked out. After a quick but thorough exam, Dr. Rolnick recommended that I get an MRI, conveniently at the same location. He diagnosed arthritis in my hip and gave me several options to both manage the pain and extend the life of my current hip. Hopefully I won't need a replacement soon, but if I do, without a doubt I'm going back to Dr. Rolnick. He is extremely kind, caring, and professional. I would recommend him to anyone looking for an Ortho surgeon in South Florida!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
- Syracuse University
Dr. Rolnick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rolnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rolnick has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rolnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rolnick speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rolnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rolnick.
