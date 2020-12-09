Dr. Audencio Alanis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alanis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audencio Alanis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Audencio Alanis, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in League City, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonama De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.
Dr. Alanis works at
Locations
-
1
East Houston Surgical Associates, PA201 Enterprise Ave Ste 100, League City, TX 77573 Directions (281) 317-4389Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alanis?
Connecting with Dr. Alanis was wonderful blessing. I had the gastric sleeve Procedure done 9 years ago. I had no issues and was able to get off diabetes meds. I have never regretted having this surgery. Doc , Linda and his entire staff are the best. He really cares for his patients.
About Dr. Audencio Alanis, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1710931159
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University and Yale University
- Universidad Autonama De Nuevo Leon
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alanis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alanis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alanis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alanis works at
Dr. Alanis speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Alanis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alanis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alanis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alanis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.