Dr. Auddie Sweis, MD
Overview
Dr. Auddie Sweis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Northbrook, IL.
Locations
Northshore Ent Voice Center501 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 504-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Suburban Clinic Ltd9669 Kenton Ave Ste 206, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 504-3300
Northshore University Health System2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2480
Swedish Covenant House Calls5140 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 878-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I took my teenage daughter to see Dr. Sweis for some ear issues. He was wonderful. He listened to her carefully, made her feel at ease, and was not in any rush. He is very thorough and explored several possible causes for her problem before landing on one and discussing treatment options.
About Dr. Auddie Sweis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1558788877
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweis has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.