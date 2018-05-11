Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aubrey Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Aubrey Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oakland, CA.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
The Permanente Medical Group275 W Macarthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611 Directions (510) 752-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith made my first pregnancy experience the best I could have hoped for. She was patient, respectful, knowledgeable, and a joy to work with. After I gave birth, I truly missed seeing her every week.
About Dr. Aubrey Smith, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
