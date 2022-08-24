Overview

Dr. Aubrey Schock, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Schock works at Halifax Health - Primary Care Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.